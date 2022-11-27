Christkindl Market in Scranton

The holiday market was held at the Waldorf Park German American Federation in the city Sunday afternoon.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Santa had another stop in Scranton Sunday. The big man in red was there to greet children at the 3rd annual Christkindl Market on Waldorf Lane in the city.

The Waldorf Park German American Federation hosted the event.

More than 700 people visited the tiki bar that was transformed into a winter wonderland for a traditional German Christmas market.

Organizers say it's a great opportunity to enjoy german culture, purchase holiday gifts and support local crafters, artisans, and vendors.

"It's the first one of the season. And it gets people into the Christmas spirit. And we look forward to this every year. Especially after Thanksgiving, this gets us in the Christmas mood," said Christopher Glinton, Mayor, Forest City.

Organizers say mark your calendar for next year, the weekend after Thanksgiving, for the 4th annual Christmas Market in Lackawanna County.