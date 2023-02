Parishioners at St. Peter's Cathedral in Scranton received ashes on their foreheads as a reminder of their mortality.

SCRANTON, Pa. — The faithful in the Christian world are observing Ash Wednesday, the start of Lent.

Lent is the 40-day period of prayer, fasting, and almsgiving for Christians, leading up to the celebration of Easter.

Parishioners at St. Peters Cathedral in Scranton received ashes on their forehead Wednesday morning as a reminder of death and a symbol of repentance.

