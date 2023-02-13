Stores for sweet treats seeing lots of customers ahead of Valentine's Day

Valentine's Day and the days leading up to the holiday make for one of the busiest times for candy stores.

DUNMORE, Pa. — Love and the smell of chocolate were in the air on Monday inside Nibbles & Bits in Dunmore as customers filled up their baskets with chocolates and other heart-shaped goodies.

Customers we spoke with say they have to buy sweets for their valentine here.

"The variety, the taste, its quality, and the ambiance of the place," said Mary Aniska from Dunmore.

"We love Nibbles & Bits. I actually love their crack corn, so I always come here to get that, and then we saw on Instagram they were doing a bunch of stuff for Valentine's Day," said Scranton resident Eliza Wilson.

Owner Maggie Calpin says this is the third-busiest holiday for her shop, and there are weeks of work to prepare for the holiday rush.

Along with the foot traffic in the store, the phones are ringing with special orders, including chocolate-covered strawberries.

Calpin says she hires extra employees to get everything done besides making all the chocolate treats they sell.

"We prep for everything. We precut the ribbon, we stuffed the baskets, we stuffed the boxes. We look at our numbers from previous years, and we estimate a little bit higher, not too much, but a little bit, so then we have a little cushion here and there," Calpin explained.

Some employees at Nibbles & Bits have been working since 4 a.m. to prepare some 4,000 long-stem strawberries to get them out the door for customers.

Let the dippin’ begin 🍓🍓 Pop by today from 10am-7pm for all your loverssss needs 😉 Posted by Nibbles & Bits on Monday, February 13, 2023

"Most of them are pre-orders, but we will have some for walk-ins. We're doing deliveries; we're even going all the way down to the Hazleton and Bloomsburg areas even for deliveries."

If you're one of those last-minute shoppers buying for your Valentine, Nibbles & Bits will be open until 6 p.m. on Valentine's Day.