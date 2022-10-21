Chipping away at the housing crunch

The ribbon was cut this afternoon on two new homes in the city of Scranton.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Talk about a rarity these days a brand-new house ready to hit the market and at an affordable price.

Scranton officials were the first to take the real estate tour in the city's Marvine Section.

Two houses were built on a once-vacant property along North Main Avenue; a combination of city, county, state and federal organizations and grants covered the costs.

"We did one and sold it to give us the seed money to move on, and we're really looking forward to developing a property on Olive Street and one on Prospect Avenue," said Bill Cockerill, Scranton Lackawanna Resources Development Corp.

Some private contractors helped, but students from Johnson College did the bulk of the work.

"It's really nice to see my students come out of the lab and be able to put that to good use and be able to help the community at the same time. It was really special," said Cullen Mckenna, Johnson College.

The homes will be available as rentals for working families who are struggling to find affordable housing.

"Well, there will be families coming in making less than 54,000 dollars a year, and we'll be making sure their rent is never going to go over 30 percent. There will be families out there working hard but who need affordable, quality space," said Jim Wansacz, Scranton Lackawanna Human Development Agency.

Scranton Mayor Paige Cognetti says the electric city is like many others across the country right now.

"As we know, housing is a real crunch for people across the country and here in Scranton. We need about a thousand more of these units. So, we're looking forward to working with ACE, the labor council, and Johnson College for more projects," said Mayor Paige Cognetti (D), Scranton.

There's a way to go before they reach the mayor's goal of one thousand more. The third unit is set to open later this year in Old Forge. But the sky's the limit.

"I can do another two thousand; it's a great project," said Mckenna.