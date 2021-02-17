Chinchilla Hose Company hosts annual Pizza Sale

Volunteers with the fire company are looking forward to their biggest fundraiser of the year, and the event that has become a cherished tradition in the community.

CHINCHILLA, Pa. — Now that Lent is officially here, a volunteer fire company in Lackawanna County is getting ready for its biggest fundraiser of the year.

Michael Traher is a Lieutenant for Chinchilla Hose Company of South Abington Township and during Lent, he holds another very important title, Chairman of the annual Pizza Sale.

"The Pizza Sale helps us raise funds so we can buy equipment, pay for training, maintenance, things like that to help save lives," he explained.

The Pizza Sale has been going on at the firehouse for more than two decades but the fundraiser has even more meaning now because of extra costs due to the pandemic.

Every Friday during lent, volunteers will make and sell close to 200 pizzas.

"It's important to me because it's great to give back to the community as a volunteer firefighter, and we always need the money to make sure that we can continue doing what we're doing," Traher said.

Volunteers have been sworn to secrecy with the pizza recipe, but we can tell you trays of red and white are $13 and trays of broccoli are $14.

In the kitchen, everyone has a job, but what is the best one?

"Taste testing, make sure that the product is A-OK to send out which it always is," Melissa Hemmler said.

Hemmler is an EMT and has been volunteering at the pizza sale for nine years.

Volunteers with the hose company say the annual Pizza Sale has become a cherished tradition for families during Lent, which is something people need more of this year.

"Feels good to know we're apart of that. A lot of times with us when they see us, it may not always be for the greatest of circumstances, but for them to come in and see us here, cooking together and laughing, doing things we enjoy, knowing they're going to go home to enjoy it, something in a positive away, it takes the dark stuff away a little bit," Hemmler added.

The pizza sale starts this Friday and will take place every Friday during Lent from 3-7 p.m. at the Chinchilla Hose Company of South Abington Township at 113 Shady Lane Road in Chinchilla.

Call the station ahead of time to order your pizza at 570-586-5726.