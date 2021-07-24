x
Lackawanna County

Children's garden maze unveiled in Lackawanna County

There's a new place for children to explore and learn about nature in Lackawanna County.

BLAKELY, Pa. — A new place for children to learn about nature and have a little fun was unveiled on Saturday in Lackawanna County.

Leadership Lackawanna and the Valley Community Library hosted a ribbon-cutting to unveil the Children's Garden Maze.

The maze was created by Liz Kluesner, the youth services director at the library.

"So I designed this children's garden maze because I wanted to promote children's movement through the space. So there are two crawlspaces through there, and it's there just a lot of opportunities. It's going to provide a lot of opportunities for some programs and for fun, educational things, for programs for adults. It's going to provide a lot of opportunities for some programs and for fun, educational things," said Kluesner.

You can check out the Children's Garden Maze for yourself at the Valley Community Library in Blakely.

