Children's garden maze unveiled in Lackawanna County

BLAKELY, Pa. — A new place for children to learn about nature and have a little fun was unveiled on Saturday in Lackawanna County.
Leadership Lackawanna and the Valley Community Library hosted a ribbon-cutting to unveil the Children's Garden Maze.
The maze was created by Liz Kluesner, the youth services director at the library.
"So I designed this children's garden maze because I wanted to promote children's movement through the space. So there are two crawlspaces through there, and it's there just a lot of opportunities. It's going to provide a lot of opportunities for some programs and for fun, educational things, for programs for adults. It's going to provide a lot of opportunities for some programs and for fun, educational things," said Kluesner.
You can check out the Children's Garden Maze for yourself at the Valley Community Library in Blakely.