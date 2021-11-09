Children explore potential careers in Scranton

Professionals in each trade were on hand to answer any of the children's questions.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Children and parents were able to explore potential careers on Saturday in Scranton.

Families came out to the Outreach Office along North 7th Avenue to learn about more than 30 different careers like engineering, accounting, and artistry.

"There's really a whole world of opportunities for careers for children and to open their eyes to what the possibilities might be as they are growing up. Maybe they can explore things that they haven't even thought of," said Linda Ciampi, Outreach Executive Director.