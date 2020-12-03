x
Child injured in deadly Dunmore fire dies

The baby was flown to a hospital in the Lehigh Valley after Monday night's deadly blaze
The deadly fire broke out Monday night in Dunmore.

DUNMORE, Pa. — A baby severely burned in a deadly fire earlier this week has died.

Dallas Session, age 1, was pronounced dead early Thursday morning at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest.

The baby was flown to the hospital after Monday night's fire in Dunmore that claimed the life of the child's mother, Ebony Thompson, 26, and siblings London Session, 5, and Tiara Session, 2.

Darkell Session, 24, and Serenity Session, 3, were injured in the fire.

Federal, state, and county officials are involved in the investigation of the fire on Wheeler Avenue in Dunmore.

The cause of the deadly fire has not been determined.

