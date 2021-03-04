Child hit by car in Scranton

The child sustained minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

SCRANTON, Pa. — A girl was sent to the hospital after being hit by a car in Scranton's west side.

It happened around 3 p.m. on Saturday along North Main Avenue near the intersection of Lafayette Street.

Scranton Police say the girl was walking on the sidewalk with her mother, went out into traffic, and was struck by a car.

Officers shut down the road as they investigated.

No one in the car was hurt.