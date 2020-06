It happened at a home on Erie Street in Jessup.

JESSUP, Pa. — A child is recovering after falling from a second story window in Lackawanna County.

Police and emergency responders were called to the home on Erie Street in Jessup around 9 p.m. Thursday.

Investigators say there were safety precautions on the window in the child's room, but that the child was able to open a window in the parents' room and fell.