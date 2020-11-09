Scranton Police Chief Carl Graziano retiring

Today's final farewell for Chief Graziano was bittersweet, but he's looking forward to his next venture

SCRANTON, Pa. — For the past eight years, Carl Graziano has been at the helm of the Scranton Police Department. His career with the department began over 28 years ago and now his time has come to an official end, with a special announcement over the police radio.

"Friday, September 11, 2020, marks the last call for service and retirement for Scranton Police Chief Carl Graziano."

"Without question, I've worked with some of the best police officers, men and women, and support staff anywhere and I'm truly going to miss that," said Graziano.

Chief Graziano says there have been good and bad times since he took over the department but serving city residents has always been a priority. His community-based approach allowed the police department to form a better relationship with the people of the city.

"Regardless of what's happening in the world, I think we have a great relationship locally with our citizens and that doesn't go unnoticed by us. Every little bit we do is because we want to make this place a little better to live and raise their families."

Chief Graziano may be retiring from the Scranton Police Department but he isn't leaving law enforcement completely. He will be the new director of public safety at Lackawanna College.

"I love teaching, I love projecting my feelings for law enforcement and criminal justice and community involvement to others. If I can help that for one person then I feel that's a success."

Chief Graziano's peers say he has kept true to his values and that's what makes him a great example of a leader.

"What are the two most important characteristics an officer must possess, not should possess, must possess. It's honesty and integrity. They have to have honesty and integrity and if they can follow that throughout the course of their career, they'll have a successful career and they'll finish their career wherever they start."

Graziano might still be seen around headquarters. He'll spend the next month helping in the transition of the new chief.