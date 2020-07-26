Chicken dinner drive-thru for St. Joseph's

Folks were still able to get some good food despite the annual picnic being canceled.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Saint Joseph's Center had to rework it's annual festival this year due to COVID-19,but people turned out all the same.

The Center hosted a drive-thru chicken barbecue dinner Sunday at Marywood University to make up for all of the great festival food folks missed out on this year.

The dinner was a success with all three thousand tickets selling out by Friday morning!

"Wanna know the best part is? That they get the money that they're losing by canceling the festival. That people are coming out and actually buying tickets and supporting the event, and to be able to make something to continue what they do," said Shannon Ives.

The pandemic also couldn't stop Go Joe 23 or the Telethon.