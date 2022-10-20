Cheaper garage parking coming to The Electric City

The Scranton Parking Authority announced the rate for garage parking will dip down to just $1 an hour for up to 10 hours.

Example video title will go here for this video

SCRANTON, Pa. — Some parking in the Electric City is getting cheaper.

The Scranton Parking Authority announced the rate for garage parking will dip down to just $1 an hour for up to 10 hours.

Right now, it's $4 for the first hour, with bigger increases every hour.

The agency says it's lowering the rate to draw more people into the city to visit small businesses.

"It's a huge difference, one dollar parking per hour in our garages. I think more people will come downtown, not just for the holiday season, but year-round, knowing that they can park and have it be less of a financial burden," said Mayor Paige Cognetti.

Officials say the change will go into effect in December or January.