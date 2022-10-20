x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Lackawanna County

Cheaper garage parking coming to The Electric City

The Scranton Parking Authority announced the rate for garage parking will dip down to just $1 an hour for up to 10 hours.

More Videos

SCRANTON, Pa. — Some parking in the Electric City is getting cheaper.

The Scranton Parking Authority announced the rate for garage parking will dip down to just $1 an hour for up to 10 hours.

Right now, it's $4 for the first hour, with bigger increases every hour.

The agency says it's lowering the rate to draw more people into the city to visit small businesses.

"It's a huge difference, one dollar parking per hour in our garages. I think more people will come downtown, not just for the holiday season, but year-round,  knowing that they can park and have it be less of a financial burden," said Mayor Paige Cognetti.

Officials say the change will go into effect in December or January.

Related Articles

Check out WNEP’s YouTube channel.

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out