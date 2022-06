The 2-year-old boy died after he was hit by a vehicle outside a home along Dorothy Street in February.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Charges have been filed against a father and mother after their toddler was hit and killed in Scranton.

According to police, the 2-year-old boy was hit outside a home along Dorothy Street in February.

Mark Zvolensky, 36, is now charged with involuntary manslaughter, endangering the welfare of children, and related offenses.

He's locked up in Lackawanna County.

Amber Zvolensky, 34, the mother, also faces child endangerment charges.