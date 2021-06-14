Charges dropped against former Scranton school officials in lead and asbestos investigation

Charges against the former superintended were reduced, and all charges against two cooperating officials were dropped.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Charges have been dropped against two Scranton School District employees, facing allegations of wrongdoing related to lead and asbestos in some district schools.

The former head of the district had the number of felony charges filed against her dropped from 38 to three.

Former superintendent Alexis Kirijan was accused of knowing about lead and asbestos problems in city schools and doing nothing to keep students safe.

On Monday morning, the Pennsylvania attorney general's office dropped 35 of the 38 charges she faced. Kirijan waived her right to a preliminary hearing and will apply for a program for first-time offenders that will likely keep her out of jail.

The attorney general also dropped all charges against former district Chief Operating Officer Jeff Brazil and maintenance supervisor Joseph Slack.

Both were accused of endangering the welfare of children by doing nothing to correct the lead and asbestos problems in city schools.

All three were hit with those criminal charges back in September. They were filed based on the findings of a grand jury investigating the Scranton School District.