'Chargers Care Closet' helping Carbondale Area students

Teachers at an elementary school in Lackawanna County took action to make sure their students have access to basic hygiene items.

CARBONDALE, Pa. — Tucked in a corner of Carbondale Area Elementary School is the Chargers Care Closet. It all started when Angela Phillips and Deb Nolan had the idea to collect hygiene products and other basic needs and make them available to students who might need them.

"Deodorant, shampoo, conditioner, brushes, combs," Phillips said.

Phillips and Nolan, paraprofessionals in the district, say they know many families struggle financially and wanted to help ease the burden by providing these things without Question. some items are available to students at any time other products can be requested. Nolan says they worked out a system so no one has to know if students ask for help.

"We do have forms that they can go to their teacher and fill out. we also have come up with a Google form that they can do from their Chromebook, and the only people that will see it are myself and Angela," Nolan explained.

Nolan says they don't want any student to feel like they're being judged when they ask for help because school is hard enough for some kids.

"It really does affect their day-to-day life, especially coming to school. They don't want to come to school if they don't have those basic things that they need."

Phillips says the Chargers Care Closet has only been up and running for a couple of weeks, and she is already seeing items fly off the shelves.

"Since I've been in here working, a lot have asked, and I've given out quite a bit of stuff already. It makes me feel good that they are asking, but on the other hand, sad that we have to do it."

The school is accepting donations for the Chargers Care Closet. You can drop them off at the school during regular hours or buy from their Amazon wish list.