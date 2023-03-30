Changes to SNAP benefits put focus on food banks

SCRANTON, Pa. — State and local leaders are working to help Pennsylvanians get food assistance after recent changes to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).
Starting in April, one of those changes will mean those receiving health coverage through the state will need to complete an annual renewal process to determine their eligibility for Medicaid or the Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP).
State leaders and Geisinger officials gathered at the Fresh Food Farmacy and 65Forward program in Scranton on Thursday. They agreed that helping your local food bank is more important now than ever.
"How important it is to support your local food pantry, to volunteer there if you have time, or if you have a few extra dollars that you can send their way? A lot of our friends and neighbors are going to really be needing to rely on food pantries now more than ever," said Dr. Val Arkoosh, acting secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services. "With this reduction in the SNAP benefits, Governor Shapiro has proposed in his budget that we put some state dollars toward the Snap Program."
