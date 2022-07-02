Certified nurse assistant teaches folks how to be aerialists

A passion that got her through the pandemic transformed a certified nursing assistant into a business owner.

DUNMORE, Pa. — Kate Dolechek's safe place is 15 feet in the air, dangling on a piece of fabric.

As a certified nursing assistant, the woman from Factoryville took care of patients at a retirement home and took care of herself through aerial arts.

"For me, it's more I come here to decompress and destress from my everyday life and my work life," Kate said.

Spending time on the silks became Kate's favorite source of self-care. She posted photos on social media of her backyard studio.

"That was like a godsend, just being able to train again, being able to climb, and to teach myself new skills was so amazing."

And now she has an indoor studio–Electric City Aerial Arts in Dunmore. It opened last month.

Kate is partnering with her first aerial arts instructor to help teach an alternative form of fitness.

"She didn't go into this where 'I want this to be a business.' She's like, 'I want a practice place, and if it turns into something, great.'" said Susan Anderson, an instructor at Electric City Aerial Arts

Kate plans to use this passion to push her and her clients to new heights.

"I want everybody to come here and feel relaxed and be able to disconnect from their everyday lives as well," she said.

If you want to start swinging into shape, Electric City Aerial Arts is open Monday through Saturday, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Check out their website for other classes.