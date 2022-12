Certain cars are now prohibited from parking in the garage at Scranton's Marketplace at Steamtown.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SCRANTON, Pa. — No parking for certain electric vehicle owners at a popular shopping spot in Scranton.

Signs are up at the entrance of the parking garage at the Marketplace at Steamtown.

The signs were put up by the company that manages several garages in the city. It comes after a recall on select models of the Chevy Bolt.

Officials say the vehicle's battery could pose a fire risk.