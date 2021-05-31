Century-old Memorial Day event finds new home

This was the first time the ceremony was held at Scranton High School.

SCRANTON, Pa. — VFW Post 25 in Scranton hosted its Memorial Day ceremony for the 103rd consecutive year. Jim Casella has participated in many of them as a member of the Marine Corps League honor guard.

But, this year was tough.

"It was OK until they mentioned Gold Star families coming up. I was in the honor guard, so to leave the honor guard to go up was a little rough," said Casella.

Casella's grandson Christian Reed died last year while serving as a Marine himself.

"We had the recruiter show up at the dining room table, and within an hour, when they returned, he was going to become a United States Marine. And we're proud of him," said Casella.

The ceremony honors fallen military members and their families, and for the first year, it was held here at the Scranton Veterans' Memorial outside Scranton High School.

VFW Post 25 completed the project in 2020.

Veterans say it was the perfect place to spend their Memorial Day.

"It's a day of remembrance. It's not a day for barbeques or fireworks. It's a day of remembrance. I know a lot of my comrades who have left us now, not necessarily in war, but I have a lot of memories," said Dave Weeks, U.S. Air Force veteran.

Members of the VFW plan to maintain this ceremony for another century...in a new permanent location.