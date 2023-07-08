Celebration of Slavic heritage and culture in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — St. Mary's Byzantine Catholic Church on Mifflin Avenue in Scranton held its annual Slavic festival on Sunday.
The festival featured foods like halushki, potato pancakes, and kielbasa, along with desserts.
Organizers say it's a great way to get the community involved.
"We had the jazz festival in Scranton this weekend, and we get support off of that, too. People come by and see the signs that we're having a festival here, and it's great that they really come out and they enjoy the foods and the community and sharing of one another's in the community here," said David Evanko, chair of the event.
The proceeds from the festival go to support St. Mary's.
