Celebration for North Pocono softball girls

MOSCOW, Pa. — When you win big in a small town, you get a big response.
A softball team from North Pocono took home the state title recently.
The girls, ages 11 and 12, are on their way to Connecticut to play in the mid-Atlantic regionals.
The team practiced Wednesday night, so the community put together a parade for the champs.
"This is the third year in a row they've won the Pennsylvania state championship. No one from our Little League has ever done that before. They've worked super hard to get here. It's a year-round effort for them, so we're just really proud to see it all pay off," said Philip Forgione, the team's coach.
North Pocono plays New York on Sunday.
Check out WNEP’s YouTube channel.