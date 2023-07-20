Celebration for North Pocono softball girls

The girls, ages 11 and 12, are on their way to Connecticut to play in the mid-Atlantic regionals.

"This is the third year in a row they've won the Pennsylvania state championship. No one from our Little League has ever done that before. They've worked super hard to get here. It's a year-round effort for them, so we're just really proud to see it all pay off," said Philip Forgione, the team's coach.