Celebrating World Water Day in Lackawanna County

The Class of 2020 Gateway Sign was lit in a water-oriented display.

Example video title will go here for this video

SCRANTON, Pa. — The University of Scranton celebrated water.

The Class of 2020 Gateway Sign was lit in a water-oriented display, all in observance of World Water Day.

This year's theme is climate justice, highlighting the consequences of not having access to clean drinking water.

"For other people, they're in locations where if fresh water's not available, their children die, they die. It's a terrible situation that can happen. So, if we can take a lead on raising awareness to fresh water on our planet, hopefully, that would be helpful," said Mark Murphy, Director of Sustainability and Energy Contracts.

Students at the University of Scranton point to one alarming statistic, only three percent of all the water on earth is fresh water.