SCRANTON, Pa. — Students in Lackawanna County took part in a celebration of United Nations Day.

More than 100 community leaders and high school students attended the event at the Saint Mary's Center.

Students were able to attend workshops related to global development and civic engagement and learn about how service to their community helps the world.