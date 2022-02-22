Celebrating 'Twosday' on a Tuesday

Tuesday marked a rare occurrence of both a palindrome and ambigram day, and Newswatch 16 found people all over the northeast celebrating the occasion.

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Rain on your wedding day is said to be lucky.

"Actually, it's a perfect day. It's the best day for luck and good luck. Oh yes, it's lucky to get married when it rains," said newlyweds Joseph & Lydia Leone.

How about rain on your wedding day, on a once-in-a-lifetime palindrome and ambigram day, 2/22/22.

It reads the same way, any way you look at it; frontward, backward, even upside down.

To Joseph and Lydia Leone from Stroudsburg, it's now their wedding anniversary.

The couple got married in a park on Ann Street.

"It just stood out to us. We were looking to get married for a while. We had a date set in September and then we found out we were having a baby girl. So, we wanted to do something a little sooner. And here we are, we figured 2/22/22 would be easy to remember and a cool thing to have," said Joseph & Lydia Leone.

How's this for a two for Tuesday?

Twins Addison and Rylee were welcomed into the world at Lehigh Valley Health Network at Geisinger Wyoming Valley in Plains Township.

Alexandra Hissick and Justin Roman of Wilkes-Barre welcomed their first daughter.

Coraline Rose was scheduled to be born on March 9 but came two weeks early.

"Everybody was hoping she was going to be born today. I was hoping for March but the unexpected happened and I'm grateful she's here," said Alexandra Hissick.

This day also falls on a Tuesday but to be clear that happened by chance.

Speaking of chances, how about playing those twos on the Pennsylvania Lottery?

Newswatch 16 stopped by a few different convenient marts throughout Lackawanna County and found out surprisingly, not many people picked those numbers.

"You would think they would play it? Right, being such a once-in-lifetime type thing, right? I mean this will only come around once," said Mike Waltos, Al's Quick Stop.

And not to confuse but according to the calendar, in the 21st century, the last palindromic date is February 29th, 2092.

It's not only a palindrome but a leap day too.