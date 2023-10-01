Celebrating the honeybee in Scranton

Celebrating honeybees and the role they play in agriculture was the goal of an event at Nay Aug Park in Scranton on Sunday.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Nay Aug Park in Scranton was filled with folks celebrating honeybees on Sunday.

The Greenhouse Project hosted the event. Organizers say honeybees play a big role in creating the food we eat.

According to the USDA, honeybees pollinate $15 billion worth of crops in the U.S. every year.

The celebration included a costume parade with the West Scranton High School marching band, local vendors, and different activities.

There were also beekeeping demonstrations at the event in Scranton.

