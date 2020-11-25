Celebrating Thanksgiving eve a day early in Lackawanna County

Thirst T's Bar and Grill decided to start their celebration early after the state banned bars from selling alcohol after 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving eve.

OLYPHANT, Pa. — The post on the Thirst T's Bar and Grill's Facebook page says it's feeling motivated to host a Thanksgiving Eve Eve party and asks people to join in like it's Thanksgiving eve.



The owner of the establishment in Olyphant says he’s making the best of a tough situation after Governor Wolf banned bars and restaurants from selling alcohol after 5 p.m. the night before Thanksgiving.

Thanksgiving eve is typically seen as one of the busiest nights for bars and restaurants but with COVID cases spiking rapidly, the governor wants to restrict social gatherings



Owner Thomas Tell says the crowd expected for this year's Thanksgiving eve is nothing like those of the past.

"Usually it is one of the biggest nights of the year but it's a misconception that everybody believes that, you know, there was going to be this big hoopla tomorrow night when we're only at a limited capacity right now,” said Tell.

Tell says while he won't be selling alcohol inside his bar after 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving eve, he will be selling a variety of cocktails to go with curbside pick up.



He says he feels blindsided by the alcohol ban since Thirst T's and other bars and restaurants have been Self Certified with the state.

Meaning all COVD restrictions, social distancing, and CDC guidelines are being followed.

"So it was a surprise to us, tomorrow night wouldn't have been any different than tonight or last Friday or last Saturday,” said Tell.



Customers at Thirst T's say people can follow the rules and still be able to enjoy their lives.

"If you make different choices but you have to adapt, just give up, you know, become a recluse,” said Donna Lanigan from Peckville.

"Our personal preference is we like to follow the rules as close as we can,” added Jack Danchak from Justus.