Celebrating record store day

Folks line up to get that rare vinyl they need for their collection.

DICKSON CITY, Pa. — It's true what they say, everything comes back around and that's true in more than one way when it comes to the vinyl record.

Saturday is Record Store Day across the nation.

Gallery of Sound in Dickson City was one of 13-hundred stores in the country that participated with big sales for vinyl-loving customers.

People were lined up outside the place before it opened Saturday morning.

Customers we spoke to compared Record Store Day to Christmas: a chance to track down the rare record missing from their collections.

"Not only is record day really important to all of us music heads from way back. It's very important to go out and vote with your dollar and show your support of local businesses, make sure that these don't disappear because you sat home and didn't participate," said Mike Frandy of Lord's Valley.