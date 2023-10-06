Celebrating Pride Month in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — Folks had the opportunity to tell or listen to stories about their experiences as LGBTQ individuals at the event Saturday night.

"The Scranton Story Slam series brings together diverse individuals from across the community year-round. This happens to be our LGBTQ-specific edition in time for Pride Month. The stories don't necessarily have anything to do with sexuality or gender. It's about celebrating what makes us unique within that community and finding what makes us all the same," said Conor Kelly O'Brien, Scranton Fringe Festival.