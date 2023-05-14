Celebrating mothers with plants and flowers in Lackawanna County

The Greenhouse Project held a Mother's Day fundraising plant sale in Scranton.

SCRANTON, Pa. — The Greenhouse Project held a Mother's Day fundraising plant sale in Lackawanna County.

The Greenhouse Project is a nonprofit with a mission to educate children and adults about the food ecosystem and healthy eating.

The director says the sale has been busy with people buying gifts, like hanging baskets and succulents, but also with people excited to get their vegetable gardens in this warmer weather.

The greenhouse is run by volunteers; they say a turn-out like this is rewarding.

"To grow our plants here from seed organically, all of our edible plants are grown organically, and we also offer heirlooms. We all work really hard from early March until now, so it's such an enormous shot of enthusiasm for us," said Jane Risse, director and greenhouse manager.

All proceeds benefit the greenhouse project's public programs such as gardening, cooking, and school programs held throughout the year.