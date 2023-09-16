Celebrating Hispanic heritage in Scranton

The Diocese of Scranton kicked off Hispanic Heritage Month Saturday with a celebration along Wyoming Avenue.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SCRANTON, Pa. — Hispanic Heritage Month began Friday, and the Diocese of Scranton held its annual celebration of Hispanic Heritage Saturday.

The celebration took place at the Diocesan Pastoral Center on Wyoming Avenue and featured food, music, and cultural dancing representing many Spanish-speaking communities, including Mexico, Ecuador, the Dominican Republic, and Colombia.

"To celebrate together with people, I love that. We're sisters and brothers, and no different culture, it's nice, it's so nice," said Jose Santos, Hazleton.

The celebration started with a special mass at the Cathedral of Saint Peter in Scranton.