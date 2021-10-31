Celebrating Halloween in West Scranton

This was the 5th year for the annual Trick or Treat on West Scranton's Main Street.

SCRANTON, Pa. — It wouldn't be Halloween without some trick-or-treating.

Families in Lackawanna County came out to the 5th Annual Trick or Treat on West Scranton's Main Street.

Many businesses on the Electric City's west side handed out all kinds of treats to kids.

The idea behind the event is to make the neighborhood a safe place where kids can show off their costumes and fill up on treats safely.

"I think it's a wonderful thing, everybody comes together and minus the pandemic - it's a safe place to take your kids. And your dogs," said Joe Farro of Scranton.

Kids weren't the only ones getting in on all the spine-chilling fun - some families brought their pets all decked out for the holiday as well.