Celebrating during a pandemic

One woman was "sprinkled" with gifts in Lackawanna County.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — The pandemic is forcing us to rethink all kinds of celebrations. In Lackawanna County today, a group created a drive-thru "sprinkle". The parade of cars made their way through Scott Township and headed to Kayla Witkowski's house. They surprised her with the socially distant party to celebrate the upcoming arrival of her second child. Friends and family dropped off gifts for Kayla as they drove by.

"It was 20 minutes of everyone forgetting about life for a second. Just everyone getting together, feeling loved, showing love, be happy and share with others. That's all you have to do nowadays," said Kathy Kellock, Kayla's mother.