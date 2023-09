A community in Lackawanna County celebrated David Rivera's cancer-free diagnosis Monday.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DUNMORE, Pa. — A kindergartener with a lot to celebrate got quite the escort Monday night in Lackawanna County.

We've reported on some fundraisers to help little David Rivera.

Well, David recently learned he is cancer-free. On Monday night, he received a police escort to the Dunmore Borough Council meeting and an official proclamation in his honor.

September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

From everyone at Newswatch 16, congratulations, David!