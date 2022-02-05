Celebrating Black History Month in Scranton

A Pan-African flag-raising was held at City Hall in Scranton on Saturday to celebrate the start of Black History Month.

SCRANTON, Pa. — In spite of the cold, a flag-raising was held in Lackawanna County to honor Black History Month.

The Pan-African flag was raised on Saturday afternoon at Scranton City Hall.

Dozens gathered to reflect and celebrate the role of black Americans in the electric city and across the nation.

This is the third year the flag has been raised to kick off Black History Month.

"Especially in Northeastern Pennsylvania, we haven't been doing a great job remembering the contributions of African Americans in the area. So I really wanted to have this event as a way so that we can start remembering the contributions and celebrating and kind of like dismantling racism, stigmas," said Glynis Johns, Black Scranton Project Founder.