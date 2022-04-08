Road closed due to tractor-trailer crash in Scranton

A road is closed in Scranton after a tractor-trailer crash Friday morning.

SCRANTON, Pa. — There's a heads up for drivers in Scranton. A part of Cedar Avenue is shut down after a tractor-trailer wreck.

It happened around 7:30 Friday morning on the 1800 block.

The big rig took out two utility poles.

More than 450 homes and businesses are without power Friday morning.

PPL is on scene.

There's no word if anyone was hurt or how long the road will be closed here in Scranton.

For the most up-to-date information on the outage, check out these outage maps:

Newswatch 16 has a crew on scene and will provide more information as it becomes available.