CDC: Students can return to in-person schooling safely; parents, students skeptical

The CDC emphasized the importance of wearing masks, saying it has seen outbreaks of COVID-19 happen when masks are not being worn in schools.



Still, for parents and students in the North Pocono School District, all that doesn't have them sold.



“I'm just not ready yet because of all the different variants going around, more contagious variants. It has me a little bit on edge,” said parent Kim Crawley from Gouldsboro.



“I just think that we're still in a pandemic and we still have to watch out because it could be bad, people could be badly affected,” said Crawley’s daughter, North Pocono senior Lilyana Crawley.



“It's his safety. If he doesn't feel comfortable wanting to be surrounded by that many people, then I can't force him. Like he has an opinion and I'm going to go by his also,” said Seamans.



We did reach out to the North Pocono School District as well as the teachers union but did not hear back.