CDC releases alarming obesity numbers; more than 40 percent of Americans obese or severely obese

Local gym owner and a nutritionist believe as this pandemic continues the obesity numbers could go even higher.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Some alarming numbers from the Centers for Disease Control: More than 40 percent of Americans are now considered obese or severely obese.



It's the highest number ever.

At Brown's Gym in Clarks Summit, it was time to work out.

Unfortunately, owner Jim Brown says he's been seeing only of fraction of his members since he reopened in June after being forced to close back in March under Governor Tom Wolf's shut down order.



"I can tell you right now, we've only got 27 percent of our membership back that we had when we closed,” said Jim Brown.



So it's no surprise to Brown that the Centers for Disease Control released rather shocking numbers on obesity in this country.

The CDC says based on data collected from 2017 to 2018, more than 40 percent of Americans are obese or severely obese.

Brown says now throw in the fact we're living through a pandemic, he's expecting that percentage to rise because he's already seeing the pandemic affect people's weight.



"What with the COVID, we actually named it, the average weight gain was 15 pounds. We called it the COVID-15,” said Brown.



"It's very alarming, it's concerning, especially in my field, obviously it's something I want to help people with,” said April Murphy, speaking to Newswatch 16 over the phone.



As the lead nutritionist at VIVE Health and Fitness in Kingston, Murphy agrees with Brown.

The longer the pandemic continues, she anticipates the obesity numbers could rise.



"I think it can continue on that path. I think a lot of it relates to stress, lack of activity and a lack of education,” said Murphy.

Murphy also warns that those suffering from obesity are more than likely to develop diabetes, hypertension or heart disease and face a harder time fighting off COVID-19.

"For instance, diabetes, when your blood sugars are elevated, during the time of infection that can actually impair the immune system,” said Murphy.