CDC guidelines haven't spooked everyone away from trick-or-treating this year

The CDC called door-to-door trick-or-treating "high-risk." But not everyone's ready to give up hope for at least a somewhat normal Halloween.

SCRANTON, Pa. — You can't cancel Halloween. That's the consensus among business owners, parents, and trick or treaters we talked to today.

The CDC issued new guidance for celebrating Halloween and put door-to-door trick-or-treating on its list of "high-risk" activities.

"You scare the kids more than anything else. I know that what's Halloween is all about but I don't think that's a good idea to scare kids that way, not this way," said Ray Serge.

Serge owns Serge's Barber Shop, one of the businesses along Main Avenue in West Scranton that participates in the neighborhood trick or treat.

"I think if we put everything on tables and let them take stuff, I don't see any reason why that wouldn't work, you know, we don't have to come in contact with them," said Serge.

The CDC's "high-risk" list also includes trunk-or-treat events.

Riccardo's Market in Dunmore plans to host one at the end of October in its parking lot.

"I wouldn't see why they wouldn't say that it's recommended just as long as everybody's keeping their distance and practicing the safety," said Kimberly Lucarz, an employee at Riccardo's Market.

Rebecca Sitar from Dunmore has two kids, so she has seen firsthand how hard the pandemic has been on children, and how little they have to look forward to.

Since Halloween falls on a Saturday this year, she plans to have her kids get together with the neighbors for Halloween crafts, scary movies, and of course, candy.

"We're really disappointed, you know, we want to have fun activities for the kids and keep them social as much as you possibly can. But even the CDC's recommending it, people probably aren't gonna participate so, unfortunately, you know, we'll do our best to have a good time for the kids anyway," said Sitar.

Her kids - Rory and Emmy - are already getting excited about the spooky season.