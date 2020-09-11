Catholic voters react to Biden victory

Biden is slated to serve as the first Catholic President since John F Kennedy held office in the early '60s.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Scranton Native Joe Biden Became the 46th president-elect after dueling campaigns left the country divided.

"He will reach across the aisle to people of all political backgrounds, and know that this country needs to heal. His Catholic faith will help him through that," said Tom Doherty, Scranton.

Some current parishioners at his former place of worship, St. Paul's Church on Penn Avenue in Scranton are joyous.

"Proud to know those people, because if you knew them growing up, and knew what they were like, and now see that God rewarded them," said Jane Quinn, Scranton.

On the day of the historic election, Biden brought two of his granddaughters to St. Paul's during a tour of the Electric City.

"Said a lot about who he is and how faith is first in his life, and his family's," said Doherty.

This man agreed it's obvious how much Biden loves St. Pauls and his hometown

He hopes parishioners here will reach out, and preach catholic views on abortion

"I'm just hoping president Biden will change his stance on allowing lives to be lost," said Robert Cloruri, Scranton.

President-elect Joe Biden also attended grade school at St. Pauls, and now family members of current students are using his election as a teaching moment.

"And I tell my grandsons who go to St. Paul's, and many of them have gone there, Look at him, Look at him' you could be that someday," said Jean Walsh, Scranton.

The catholic community nationwide has embraced remarks made by the president-elect during a victory speech Saturday where he quoted the famous hymn "On Eagles Wings."

Jean Walsh, who lives near Biden's childhood home, weighed in on why he chose those religious lyrics.