Catholic Women's Conference held in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — An event for Catholic Women is back after a year off because of the pandemic.

Marywood University hosted the 2021 Catholic Women's Conference.

The event is aimed at bringing together the faithful from across Northeastern Pennsylvania and beyond.

For those unable to attend, the conference was also live-streamed on the organization's website.

"This conference has been over 2 years in the making! Just incredible for everyone to be back in person and to hear this message of divine mercy," said Deborah Kennedy, conference chair.