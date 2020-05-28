Catholic churches reopening in the yellow phase

The Diocese of Scranton announced a gradual reopening of Catholic churches in counties that have moved to the green and yellow phases.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Many churches in our area have had to adjust how they can carry out mass.

Some have made the move to the online platform, while others have remained closed.

"Staring at empty pews for all of that time, I can tell you that no one is looking more forward to welcoming you home than me," said Bishop Joseph Bambera of the Diocese of Scranton.

The Diocese of Scranton released a video message from Bishop Bambera for churches in or going into the yellow phase to prepare churchgoers for what they can expect.

"Mass attendance will be limited to 25 percent of a church's seating capacity. That means that the number of people allowed inside your church may vary from the church in a neighboring community."

Parishioners will be required to wear face masks and remain a proper social distance of at least six feet away from other individuals/families.

Carl Cerar attends St. Joseph Church in Forest City.

He showed us the letter the church sent out to their parishioners with an overview of their guidelines.

Only 25 people will be able to attend mass at the church in Susquehanna County; which includes the priest and servers.

Because of the limited space, St. Joseph's is asking to call to reserve your seat in church.

"You have to call and they said please be kind and let people have a chance. Don't think you're going to be guaranteed a spot. You can't just show up," said Cerar.

A lot will be different for parishioners when they come through the doors of their churches beginning June 1st. People say it will be different but they'll be happy just to get back to mass.

"It's something you have to get used to but you've gotta do something to get started and you can't just open the doors and go back to the way it was in January. It's not going to happen."

"Please know we are trying to balance two very important things: your deep faith and longing for the Eucharist and the dangers of this highly contagious virus, " said Bishop Bambera.