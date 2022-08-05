Man arrested for stealing catalytic converters in Scranton

Police say Carlos Santiago hid on a steep embankment near Vullo Motors before being rescued by Scranton firefighters.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SCRANTON, Pa. — A man accused of stealing catalytic converters in Scranton had to be rescued after getting stuck on an embankment.

Police were called to the area of Vullo Motors on Railroad Avenue Friday night for reports of a suspicious man.

The man identified as Carlos Santiago ran from police and tried to hide on a steep embankment nearby.

The Scranton Fire Department used ropes to bring the man to safety.

Police say they found four catalytic converters and tools in Santiago's duffle bag.