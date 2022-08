The theft happened Sunday afternoon at Datom Products Inc. in Dunmore.

DUNMORE, Pa. — Two men are wanted for stealing catalytic converters in Lackawanna County.

Surveillance cameras captured the pair Sunday afternoon at Datom Products Inc. in Dunmore.

Police say multiple catalytic converters were stolen from vehicles at the business.

The search is still on for those thieves.