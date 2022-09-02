x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Lackawanna County

Catalytic converter thief identified

Surveillance video shows the suspect stealing a catalytic converter from a delivery truck.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Authorities now say they know who's been stealing catalytic converters from a business in Lackawanna County.

An arrest warrant has been issued for John Whitlock of Scranton.

Dunmore police believe he's the crook who hit up Dunmore appliance several times since the new year, with the most recent incident on Sunday. 

Surveillance video shows the suspect stealing a catalytic converter from a delivery truck.

Whitlock is wanted on theft charges.

Related Articles

See news happening? Text our Newstip Hotline.   

In Other News

Catalytic converted thief identified