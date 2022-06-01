Cash coming for Scranton child care centers

The money will be used for cleaning and school supplies, HVAC and technology upgrades, and outdoor classrooms.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Nine child care centers in Scranton will split a $500,000 grant to help pay for supplies and upgrades due to the pandemic.

The money comes from the CARES Act.

Some of the recipients include Mala's Roots and Shoots Daycare and Preschool, where the announcement was made, along with the Boys and Girls Club of NEPA, the Jewish Community Center, and United Neighborhood Centers.

