Teens charged with plotting school attack in Dunmore transferred to juvenile system

Dunmore police were tipped off after a concerned parent reported finding disturbing text messages on her child's phone in September of 2021.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DUNMORE, Pa. — The cases for two high school students from Lackawanna County charged with plotting a Columbine-inspired attack have been transferred to the juvenile system.

According to the District Attorney, the Dunmore High School students were originally charged as adults due to the serious nature of the threats.

Their alleged plot was discovered back in September.

A judge determined the two were amenable to treatment in the juvenile justice system.