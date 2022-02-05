Carve for Cancer at Montage Mountain

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — An event in Lackawanna County Saturday was all about raising awareness for a rare disease.
Carve for Cancer held its annual winter sports and music festival at Montage Mountain.
Live music, raffles, skiing, and snowboarding all to help raise funds for blood cancer research and support blood cancer patients.
"We want to make sure we spread awareness. Make sure people understand you know the impact blood cancer has on so many people's lives and then most importantly we want to raise a lot of funds to both you know go towards research and help find a cure one day and to help patients in need," said Josh Frank, Carve 4 Cancer President.
This year marked ten years for carve for cancer's annual event in Scranton.
