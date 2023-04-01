Cars damaged by thrown rocks in Lackawanna County

According to police, two juveniles were caught throwing rocks from the railroad bridge that goes over Luzerne Street.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Three cars were damaged after rocks were thrown at them.

According to police, two juveniles were caught throwing rocks from the railroad bridge that goes over Luzerne Street Tuesday night.

Both are being charged with criminal mischief.

No one was hurt in the incident in Lackawanna County.

