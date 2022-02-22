Cars along city streets banged up after a hit-and-run incident in Scranton.

Newswatch 16's Courtney Harrison shows us the damage and what neighbors say happened.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Debris and damage can be seen for several blocks along Lafayette Street in Scranton. Car after car was damaged after a vehicle struck them late Monday night.

Chrissy Schreck's car was one of those hit just before 11 p.m. and said she saw it all happen.

"I looked out my window, and I noticed there were two vehicles that, where it looked like they were racing side by side. And when after I looked out my window and I saw how close they were to the curb, I knew that they were going to hit my Jeep, which was parked right here. So I came running out my front door, and I saw them just a little ways up the street."

Schreck says it was a dark blue SUV that she saw hit all those vehicles and continue up the street. She then called police. Other neighbors we spoke with say they weren't aware anything happened until they saw the damaged cars for themselves.

Neighbors tell Newswatch 16 that there were at least five cars damaged on one block of Lafayette Street. While they're thankful that no one was hurt, they're still upset about the amount of damage caused.

"The girl whose car was damaged severely had to be towed, and she was crying. She was a young girl, and it was her new car," Schreck said.

Schreck says she's thankful her car didn't have major damage and hopes those involved will be brought to justice.

"The lawlessness in the crime and it makes me so sad that somebody couldn't just stop. You could have hurt someone, and they just kept going. There was no one. There was nobody who cared. They just kept going."

Scranton police are investigating the crash. There is no word on who the driver of the car was or if charges have been filed.